Circleville - Barbara "Barbie" Ann Donahue, 83, of Circleville, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, July 16 in the comfort of her eldest son's home with family at her side. She was born June 13, 1939, in Amanda, Ohio to her late parents. She was a 1958 graduate of Circleville High School and a member of the Circleville Church of the Brethren. On August 20, 1960, she married her beloved husband, Lowell Thomas "Tommy" Donahue who survives. Barbara was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, sister, and friend to many. She was committed to family, her church and contributed to her community through work and volunteer for a few local businesses and organizations. Barbara was blessed with many talents as she especially enjoyed knitting, crocheting, tole painting and basket making. Many of her doilies, afghan blankets, hats, mittens, baby sweaters and baby bonnets were generously given as gifts to family, friends, and those in need. Fall was an exciting time for Barbara when she joined members of her church to bake pumpkin bread and cookies to sell at the church booth during the Circleville Pumpkin Show. Also surviving are two sons, Kevin Thomas (Rhonda) Donahue of Columbus, and Brian Alan (Debbie Jo) Donahue of Cincinnati. In addition to her children, she is survived by two grandchildren, Brandon Guy Donahue and Sarah Jane Donahue of Cincinnati, Ohio. She is predeceased by her mother Mary Marie Downing and her brothers Alfred, Harold, Charlie, Jimmy and Wayne. Heaven is brighter today as she has joined those who have gone before her to rest at the feet of Jesus. She will be sadly missed but will live in our hearts forever. Visitation will be held at Defenbaugh-Wise-Schoedinger, 151 E. Main St, Circleville, Friday, July 22, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. with Pastor Daniel Fullen officiating. Burial will follow at Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Kingston, Ohio. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to leave online condolences. Barbara Ann Donahue
To plant a tree in memory of Barbara Donahue as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Trending Recipe Videos
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.