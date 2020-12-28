Barbara Burgoon, 89, of Circleville, passed away on Dec. 22, 2020.
She was born on April 19, 1931 in Circleville to Harold and Pauline (Smallwood) White.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husbands, Glenn Forrest and Carl Burgoon; son-in-law, Doyle Kiser; and siblings, Helen Smith, Rosemary Pence and Joan Eby.
Barbara is survived by her children, Glenn (Bonnie) Forrest, Michael (Pam) Forrest, Brenda (John) O’Hara, Connie Kiser and Kathy (Dennis) Sowers; 12 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and 4 great-great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Forest Cemetery.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.