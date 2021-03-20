Gahanna - Barbara Jean Cromley, 73, passed away after a brave battle with cancer on March 11, 2021 in Gahanna, Ohio.
She was born on March 17, 1947 in Harrison Township (Pickaway County), Ohio to the late Robert Sr. and Leda (Diehl) Cromley.
Barbara was a graduate of Wilmington College, earning her degree in education and loved teaching first graders. She went back to school to become a nurse at Christ Hospital in Cincinnati, where she resided for many years. She also spent time working in a factory. Later in life, Barbara enjoyed games at The Worthington with her new friends.
Barbara is preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Beverly Lawson; and brother, Charles Cromley.
Barbara is survived by her brother, Robert (Victoria) Cromley Jr.; niece, Bethany (Robert) Wagner; nephews, Andrew (Kristina Brown) Cromley, Jeff (Toni) Smith, Robbie (Stacy) Cromley, and Christopher Cromley; great-nieces, Emmalyn Marie and Olivia Louise Wagner; cousins, Roger (Jane) Diehl, Warren (Pam) Diehl, Larry (Susan) Diehl, Jake (Marlene) LaRue, Peter LaRue, Paul (Kathleen) LaRue, and Matthew (Robin) LaRue.
Visitation will be held at Schoedinger Northeast Funeral Home, 1051 East Johnstown Road, Gahanna, Ohio, Tuesday, March 16 from 11 a.m-12 p.m., with a private funeral service following at 12 p.m.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, attendance at the service will be limited to family only.
For those wishing to be present in spirit, a live webcast will be available shortly before her service begins on her Schoedinger Funeral Home Tribute Wall.
Internment will take place the following day at St. Joseph New Cemetery in Cincinnati, Ohio.
To leave online condolences or view the webcast, visit www.schoedinger.com.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Mount Carmel Hospice, 1144 Dublin Road, Columbus, Ohio, 43215, or mountcarmelfoundation.org, or to St. Matthew The Apostle Catholic Parish, 807 Havens Corners Road, Gahanna, Ohio, 43230. Barbara Cromley