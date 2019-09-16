Barbara Davis, 78, of Laurelville, passed away on Sept. 15, 2019.
She was born on Nov. 3, 1940 in Circleville to Charles and Dorothy (Gillian) Smith.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her siblings, Charles W. Jr., Robert and Russell Smith, Virginia Brown and Rebecca Smith; and by grandson, Nick.
Barbara is survived by her husband, Ted Allen Davis, whom she married Aug. 29, 1956; children, Toby (Debra), Scott (Angela) Davis and Toni (Jeff) Smith; grandchildren, Joshua, Ruth Ann, Matthew, Jordan, Riley and Zoey; and by great-grandchildren, Sophia and Isaiah.
Funeral services will be held at the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019 at 11 a.m. with Tom Jividen officiating, with burial to follow in Floral Hills Cemetery.
Friends may call at the funeral home on Wednesday from 4-8 p.m.
Memorial contributions are suggested to St. John Church, PO Box 175, Stoutsville, Ohio 43154.
