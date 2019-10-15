Barbara J. Osborn, 78, passed away Oct. 14, 2019 at Monterey Care Center in Grove City.
She was born June 13, 1941 in Columbus, to the late Gerald and Stella (Bell) Jarvis.
Barbara was a foster parent to more than 300 children over a span of 25 years.
Barbara is survived by her children, Sherri Christian, Tamara (Gary) Clark, Melisa (Rob Laughlin) Osborn, Shannon (Kevin) Massey, Shane (Valerie) Osborn, Joshua (Avee) Osborn, Jerry Osborn and Jacob Osborn; 31 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; brothers, Howard (Rose) Jarvis, and John Jarvis; as well as several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Emanual Osborn; children, Richard Osborn, Brian Jordan and James Jordan; grandchildren, Chadd Jordan and Nikki Christian; great-grandson, Devin Griffey; brother, Gerald Jarvis, Jr.; and sister, Kristy Harter.
Funeral service will be at 12 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19 at the Taylor Funeral Home in Amanda, with Pastor Chris Hildenbrand officiating.
Burial will follow in Tarlton Cemetery. The family will receive friends two hours prior to service from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial contributions to the American Diabetes Association, 471 East Broad Street, #1600, Columbus, Ohio 43215 in Barbara’s memory.
Notes of condolences can be shared at www.mytaylorfuneralhome.com