Ashville - Barbara A. King, 69, of Ashville, OH passed away on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022 at Grant Medical Center in Columbus, Ohio. Barbara was born on Nov. 7, 1952 in Columbus.
Barbara worked as a Returns Coordinator for GAP Warehouse. She loved cooking and baking and spending time with her grandkids. Barbara enjoyed playing cards and was a woman of faith.
Barbara is preceded in death by her husband of almost 50 years Howard W. King in 2019; parents John and Irene (Tudor) Kairis; brothers Bob, Tony and Ronnie Kairis; sister Lois Westenberg.
Barbara is survived by daughters Becky (Bill) Wigal and Krystal (Eric) Barnes; grandchildren Austin and Zach Wigal, and Rosie, Will, and Zane Barnes; sister Joyce Deantes; niece Michelle (Brad) Miller and family friend Brenda Parsley, both of whom were like daughters to her; numerous other nieces, nephews, cousins; many friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, 420 W. Main St. Ashville, Ohio 43103 to help the family with expenses. Online condolences can be left at olivercheekfuneralhome.com Barbara King