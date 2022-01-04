Ashville - Barbara Lewis, 63, of Ashville, passed away on Dec. 31, 2021.
She was born on Sept. 13, 1958 in Circleville to Roy and Dorothy (Fetherolf) O'Day.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brother, Charles O'Day; and sister, Mary Watson.
Barbara is survived by her husband, George Lewis; son, James Watson; daughter, Toni (Tim) Tootle; grandchildren, Tayla and Tavin Tootle; brothers, Robert (Dee) O'Day and Mike O'Day; and by brother-in-law, David Watson.
Cremation has been observed.
Barbara Lewis
