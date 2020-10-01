Barbara M. Harrison, 88, died Sept. 22, 2020.
She was born Dec. 13, 1931, in Columbus, Ohio. She graduated from Columbus School for Girls and Hood College Frederick, Maryland.
She was a past member of the Junior League of Columbus and the Pickaway County Child Welfare Board.
She was predeceased by her husband, Michael R. Harrison; and her son, Michael R. Harrison Jr.
She is survived by her son, Pete A. (Rhonda); and four grandchildren.
At her request, there will be no calling hours and a private burial service.
In lieu of flowers, those who wish may donate to The Pickaway County Community Foundation, 770 N. Court St., Circleville, Ohio 43113 or Pickaway County Hands for the Disabled, P.O. Box 243 Circleville, Ohio 43113.
Arrangements are being handled by Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville.
