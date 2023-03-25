Columbus - Barbara Joan (Defenbaugh) Meade, 90, passed away peacefully on March 21, 2023. She was born on January 18, 1933 to the late William E. and Gwendolen (Lewis) Defenbaugh in Circleville. Her purpose in life was to teach. Upon graduating from Ohio University Athens in 1955, she taught elementary school in Circleville, Granville, Beavercreek and Xenia. She concurrently taught Sunday and Vacation Bible Schools at Memorial United Presbyterian Church. She received her Masters of Education from Wright State University in 1974 and after she retired in 1995, Barb continued to teach part-time at Memorial's pre-school. The beloved by all Kindergarten teacher at Tecumseh Elementary school was renowned for teaching her students through music. At the center stage of her classroom was the yellow piano and hung all around the room were "The Letter People" - both fondly recalled by countless students to her daughter throughout the years. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband (Lewis), sisters Lois Jones (Sandy) and Mary Anne DeLong (Dalton) and nephew Alex Jones. Barbara is survived by her daughter, Sarah (David Burkholder); Sister, Edith Everett; Nephews: Eric Rice, Stewart and Kyle Jones, Bill and David DeLong; Nieces: Stephanie (Jones) Jordan, Meg (Everett) Brumfield, Suzanne (Everett) Bandy, Sherry (DeLong) Bowers; and many good friends.The family will receive friends and family on Thursday March 30, 2023 from 5pm until 7pm at Xenia United Presbyterian Church, 343 W. Ankeney Mill Rd, Xenia, Ohio 45385. The Celebration of Life Service also at the church on Friday March 31st at 11am. Burial to follow at Tarlton Cemetery around 4pm. Arrangements have been entrusted to Defenbaugh-Wise-Schoedinger Funeral Home, Circleville. In lieu of flowers, donations in her honor may be made to Xenia United Presbyterian Church. Barbara Meade
