South Bloomfield - Barbara Jane (Smallwood) Salyers, 83, passed away on March 3, 2022.
She was born Aug. 1, 1928 to her parents, Frank and Donna (Tharp) Smallwood, in Circleville, Ohio.
Barb's family will receive friends at Defenbaugh-Wise-Schoedinger Funeral Service, 151 East Main Street, Circleville from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 prior to a 12 p.m. funeral service followed by burial at Jackson Township Cemetery.
Please visit www.schoedinger.com to read an extended obituary and to leave memories and condolences for Barb's family. Barbara Salyers
