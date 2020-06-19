Barbara Wilson, 100, of Circleville, passed away on June 14, 2020.
She was born in Llandoga, England on Sept. 16, 1919 to the Rev. Robert and Blanche (Hall) Lewis.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Richard “Dick” Wilson; infant daughter, Elizabeth; and sister, Sheila Lewis.
Barbara retired from PICCA where she worked as a Headstart teacher. She was a member of Community United Methodist Church since 1954, served in the Royal Air Force and was proud to become a US Citizen.
Barbara is survived by her son, Michael (Diane) Wilson; daughter, Debbie Wilson; grandchildren, Rob Wilson, Betsy (Martin) Buckhalter, Maria Wilson; and by great-grandchildren, McClellan Buckhalter, Keagan Buckhalter and Jarrett Wilson.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date and she will be buried in Thompson Cemetery in Indiana.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Fair Hope Hospice, 282 Sells Road, Lancaster, Ohio 43130, or Community United Methodist Church.
The family would like to thank FAIRHOPE Hospice and Brown Memorial for the care they gave mom.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.