Beatrice Dum

Tarlton - Beatrice M. Dum, 74, of Tarlton, passed away at home surrounded by her family on May 24, 2021.
She was born on Dec. 23, 1946 in Gallipolis to Fredrick and Viola (Francis) Harris.
She belonged to the Pickaway County Historical Society. She enjoyed gardening, bird watching and genealogy.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Boyd Dum; sons, Douglas and Gary; sister, Margaret Whitamore; and brother, Wesley Harris.
Beatrice is survived by her children, Jim (Rhonda), Brian (Kimberly) and David Dum; grandchildren, Mason, Carson, Lilyann, Branson; step-grandchildren, Kevin and Michael; step-great-grandchildren, Jacob and Dominic; and by siblings, Robert F. (Regina) Harris and Catherine (Joe) Phillips.
Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at 2 p.m. at the Wellman Funeral Home with burial to follow in Tarlton Cemetery.
Friends may call at the funeral home on Wednesday from 1 p.m. until the time of service.
Special thanks to Heartland Hospice for their love and care.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Pickaway County Historical Society.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
