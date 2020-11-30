Beatrice “Teenie” Ball, age 63, of Williamsport, passed away Monday, November 23, 2020 after a long battle with cancer. She enjoyed cooking for her family and spending time with them. Beatrice loved Mickey Mouse, cats and basset hounds. She was a stranger to no one. Preceded in death by parents Ralph and Beatrice Wallace, sisters Emily Ruth Wallace and Faye Cupp. Survived by husband John Ball, children John (Tonya) Ball and Joseph (Lisa) Ball, brothers Paul Wallace and Ned Wallace, grandson Jonathn Ball, numerous nieces, nephews and a host of friends. Family will receive friends Monday, November 30, 2020 from 11:30 a.m. — noon at the PORTER TIDD FUNERAL HOME, 331 West Main St., Mt. Sterling, Ohio 43143; where funeral service will follow at noon. Interment Springlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Please visit www.portertiddfuneralhome.com to share your condolences with the Ball family.
