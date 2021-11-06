Ashville - Becky Jo (Young) Lindsey, of Ashville, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021.
Becky was born on Dec. 27, 1949 in Walnut Township to Charles and Rosemma (Hedges) Young.
She grew up in South Bloomfield and graduated from Teays Valley High School, class of 1968.
Becky was preceded in death by her parents; son, Troy Allen Young; sister, Cindy Sue Carnahan; great-niece, Riley Jean Wippel; and brother-in-law, Jim Mathers.
Survived by sister, Marty Mathers; nephews, Jay (Marci) Wippel and Jeff (Sherrie) Wippel; brother-in-law ,Jon Carnahan; several great-nieces and nephews; great-great-niece and nephews; Aunt Mary Young; and several cousins.
A graveside service will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family at Harrison Township Cemetery, South Bloomfield.
Arrangements by Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, Ashville.
Online condolences to olivercheekfuneralhome.com. Becky Lindsey