Belinda Coffenberger, 63, of Circleville passed away on Oct. 2, 2020.
She was born on July 14, 1957 in Trenton, NJ to Robert and Brenda (Pierce) Hartman.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Huey Coffenberger.
Belinda is survived by her children Jeffery and Lawrence Hartman, Tina and Chris Coffenberger, eight grandchildren, one great grandson, siblings Zoe Webb, Paula Hartman and by several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020 at noon at the Wellman Funeral Home with burial to follow in Muhlenberg Township Cemetery.
Friends may call at the funeral home on Tuesday at 10 a.m. until the time of service at noon. COVID-19 restrictions will be observed. Online condolences may be made at www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.