Asheville - Benjamin (Ben) Matthew Stanley, age 42, died on June 7, 2022, in Asheville, North Carolina. He is survived by his family, Adrienne Shue Stanley, previously from Circleville, and their children Julianne and Joshua.
Born to Mark and Sharon Rinkliff Stanley on January 30, 1980, he is survived by his mother; brothers Nick (Mary-Beth) of Circleville and Joel (Georgina Wilson) Stanley of Oakland, CA; grandmother Marian Rinkliff of Chillicothe; and niece/nephews Kat, Chip, and Andy of Circleville. He was predeceased by his father, grandparents Doris and Harold Stanley of Waynesville, and grandfather Don Rinkliff of Chillicothe.
After graduating from Circleville High School, Ben continued to pursue his passion for running as a member of the Muskingum College cross country team. He earned degrees in business and education, also graduating from The Ohio State University. Meanwhile, Ben was proudly serving as a member of the Ohio and then the North Carolina National Guard. He completed two overseas deployments, including one in Iraq as part of Operation Enduring Freedom/Operation Iraqi Freedom.
Ben was a soft-spoken, kind, gentle soul. He considered his children his greatest accomplishment, loved them with all of his heart, and enjoyed spending time with his family more than anything. He had a special ability to see the underlying humor in any situation. Those who knew him can attest that Ben was a true patriot (beyond his love for fireworks) and an Ohio State Buckeye to his core. Ben was happiest outdoors and had a prettier fly cast than anyone else in his family tree.
To his family, he was loyal and protective, and his presence made us feel like we were home. He will be deeply missed, and we take comfort in knowing that he is in a better place where we will one day see him again.