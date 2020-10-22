Bernagene Speakman, 71, of Chillicothe passed away Oct. 18, 2020. She was born Jan. 25, 1949 in Columbus to James and Hazel (Saxton) France. Bernagene was part of the Okanada Spirit Wind.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by daughter Samantha Fausnaugh, grandchild Bobby Jo Fausnaugh and brother Chuck France.
Bernagene is survived by her husband Roger Speakman, children Christopher Hill (Elizabeth Walton), Heather Osborne (Jason Grabill), Hazel Shoults (Michael Davis) Betsy (Brian) Imler, Cathy (Jim) Ackerman, Roger Ray Speakman and Christopher Speakman, 24 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, siblings Sonja (Don) Limer, Shirley (Bob) Zeller and Charlotte Fyffe, and by many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020 at noon at Wellman Funeral Home. Friends may call at the funeral home on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of service at noon.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.