Circleville - Bernard Rossiter, age 85, passed away in his own home on Feb. 8, 2021.
He was born Sept. 16, 1935 to his parents, Loris Rossiter and Alta "Hardesty" Rossiter, in Ross County, Ohio.
Bernard served in the Korean War as a Marine, and retired from American Aggregates after 38 years.
Bernard married his best friend, Juanita Rossiter, on May 25, 1973 and they enjoyed 41 years of marriage together.
He was an outdoors man who like to hunt and fish, and loved people. He will be missed dearly by those who loved him.
Bernard is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Juanita; brothers, Bernell and Lorin Rossiter; and his granddaughters, Trina and Alisha.
Left to mourn his passing is his brother, Russell Rossiter; his nephews, Jim Rossiter and Tim Rossiter; great-nieces and nephews, Cody Rossiter, Tessa York, Dustin Rossiter and Amanda Rossiter; his children, Jennifer (John Eric) Denney, Tammy (Cash) Mustard, Bernie Rossiter; stepdaughter, Melissa (Alan) Vorhes; his grandchildren, John James Denney, April Wolfe, Adam Woodson, Bernie Jay Rossiter and Victoria Dunford; several great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 16 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Defenbaugh-Wise-Schoedinger Funeral Home, located at 151 East Main Street.
Bernard's funeral service will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 17 at 10 a.m. with Ty Myers officiating at the funeral home.
Burial will follow at Tarlton Cemetery.
Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share a special memory or condolence with Bernard's family. Bernard Rossitter