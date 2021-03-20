Columbus - Bernice A. Rorie, age 72, of Columbus, Ohio, received her wings on Dec. 31,2020 at Mt. Carmel East Hospital.
She was born May 31,1948 in Circleville, Ohio to Bernice and Charles Martin.
She attended Second Baptist Church in Circleville, Ohio. She was a kind, generous and beautiful soul who had many close and special friends. She will be greatly missed, especially those daily phone calls.
She was preceded in death by her mother and father, Bernice and Charles Martin; sister, Ida Hawkins; and brother, Vernon Martin.
She was survived by daughter, Deidra Martin, of Charlotte, North Carolina; grandson, Mark T. Booker-Martin(Brianna), of Charlotte, North Carolina; great-grandsons, Giovonni, DiAngelo and Noah; sisters, Cora Johnson, of Ft. Mill, South Carolina, Mary Cherrington, of Columbus, Ohio; brothers, Edward Martin, of Silverspring, Maryland, and Charles Martin, of Temecula, California; special nieces, Karen, Hope, Charlotte(Jay); and nephews, Doyle (Tamala), and Paul David; longtime best friend (sister), Alice Ramsey; host of other great-nieces, nephews' relatives and friends. Bernice Rorie