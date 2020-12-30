Bessie L. Arnold, 89, of Circleville, passed away on Dec. 29, 2020.
She was born on May 2, 1931 in Circleville to Roy and Mina (Pence) Brown.
Bessie was preceded in death by her husband, Noah Arnold; son, Clarence “Eddie” Arnold; brothers, Oakley, Orando and Paul Brown; and by sisters, Phyllis Becker and Ruth Schwalbaugh.
Bessie is survived by daughters, Eleanor Shy and Mary (Brett) Brown; grandchildren, Heather Foltz, Kathi (Tyler) Bircher, Mark (Mindy) Stonerock; great-grandchildren, Ali Foltz, Morgan and Victoria Bircher, Elizabeth and Noah Stonerock; brother, Bob Brown; sisters, Alice Ison, Connie Shafer and Mary Byers; brother-in-law, Ralph Becker; and by sister-in-law, Susie Brown.
Graveside services will be held on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020 at noon at Reber Hill Cemetery.
COVID-19 restrictions will be observed.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.