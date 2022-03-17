Circleville - Betty Benson, 96, of Circleville, passed away on March 12, 2022.
She was born on Dec. 5, 1925 in McArthur to Harry and Goldie (Hill) Short.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Willard Benson; son, Thomas B. Forquer; and a special granddaughter, Cheryl Lynn Dawson.
Betty is survived by her grandchildren, Thomas B. Jr. (Kim) Forquer, Jodi (Tom) Conley and Jason Forquer; great-grandchildren, Jonda Curry, William Mullins, Megan (Kyle) McClain, Jordan (Taylor) Forquer, Taylor (KC) Hawkins, Gabriela and Ronan Conley, Brody and Alayna Forquer and Joshua and Julia Davenport and Amanda Bretzinger.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at noon at Forest Cemetery with Chaplain Jim Ferrel officiating.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
