Betty C. Ehman, age 90, of Orient, passed away Jan. 4, 2021 at her residence.
She was born Oct. 13, 1930 to the late Sylvester and Inez Linder.
Betty retired from Motorist Mutual Insurance after 40 years of employment. She attended Commercial Point United Methodist Church, was a member of American Legion Auxiliary for 20 years and Grove City Elks for 15 years. Betty was an avid euchre player and Ohio State Buckeye Fan.
She was preceded in death by husband, Bill Ehman; special friend, Dick Sellers; brothers, Harold and Gordy (Eileen) Linder; and sister, Roberta June (Angelo) Squeo.
Survivors include her sons, Jeff (Geri) Ehman and Joe Ehman; daughter, Jill (Steve) Thompson; grandchildren, Brian (Amy) Thompson, Amy (Drew) Kinkead, Nathan Ehman, Jennifer (Billy) Tufts, Megan (Robbie) McCarley and Emily (Lew) Oliver; great-grandchildren, Julia Tufts, Rhett Tufts, Weston Tufts, Tucker Ehman, Ellison Kinkead, Payton Kinkead, Meg McCarley, Maddyn McCarley, Miles McCarley, Gerry Oliver; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends may visit Sunday from 1-6 p.m. (with the first hour for people who may be at high risk) at The Spence-Miller Funeral Home, 2697 Columbus Street Grove City, Ohio where funeral will be held 10:30 a.m., Monday, with Pastor Brian Dunham officiating.
Please note: mask are required and social distancing will be observed.
Interment will follow at Concord Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Scioto Township Firefighters Association 25 Harsh Alley Commercial Point, Ohio 43116, or Mt. Carmel Hospice in her memory.
