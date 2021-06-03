Circleville - Betty L. Connell, 88, of Circleville, passed away on May 27, 2021.
She was born on Feb. 18, 1933 in Columbus to Ray and Pearl (Storts) Badger.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Don Badger; by sisters, Mary Kay Temple and Jeannette Badger.
She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church Choir and worked for Circleville EMS for 40 years. She loved preparing meals with her sister for family get-togethers and special occasions, and was always up for a friendly game of euchre.
Betty and her husband, Emerson, enjoyed touring the United States by motorcycle in years past, visiting or passing through 49 of the 50 states and they were avid campers, and were long-time members of the Big Pine Campers at the group's private campground in the Hocking Hills. They also made several trips to Florida during the winter months.
Betty is survived by her husband, Emerson Connell; children, Penny (Johnny) Wells and Keith Connell; grandchildren, Kyann (Bryan) Brown, Tyler (Stevie) Wells, Erin (Chaz) McKnight, Stephanie (Branden) Cook and Trevor Connell; 13 grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 5, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Wellman Funeral Home with burial to follow in Forest Cemetery.
Friends may call at the funeral home on Saturday from 11 a.m. until the time of service.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com. Betty Connell