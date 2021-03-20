Circleville - Betty D. Barnes, 75, of Circleville, Ohio, passed away on Friday, March 19, 2021 at Logan Elm Healthcare in Circleville.
She was born on May 15, 1945 to the late Harold Blendon and Minnie (Allen) Dyer in Athens. Ohio.
Betty was a graduate of Columbus State and worked for Berger Hospital in nutritional services. Betty is a member of Circleville Presbyterian Church and has served as Deacon and Elder.
Betty is also preceded in death by husband, Wallace Barnes (1997); brother, David Dyer; and sister-in-law, Janice Lee Dyer; brother, Dennis Dale Dyer.
Betty is survived by sons, Kenneth Dyer, of Chillicothe, Kelley (Bobbie Jo) Barnes, of Williamsport, and Kliff Barnes ,of Circleville; daughter, Kylea Barnes, of Chillicothe; grandchildren, Krystal (Jonathan Johnson), Dustin, Kaleb, Lynsey, Shelby, Kassadee, Kody, Kory, Kane, Kash; great-grandchildren, Kara Mae, Kaytlynn, Kenton and Bryson; nieces and nephews, David (Molly) Dyer, Douglas (Suzanne) Dyer, Deborah Dyer, Dorine (Jon) Neikark, Dennis Dyer and Daryl (Sandy) Dyer; great-nieces and nephews, Jon Neikark, Jana Neikark and Brina Brown; special friends, Lloyd and Madelyn Davidson.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with funeral service at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, March 23 at Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, 420 West Main Street, Ashville 43103 with Chaplain Jim Ferrell officiating.
Interment will follow in Harrison Township Cemetery in South Bloomfield.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Betty's memory may be made to Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 147 Circleville, Ohio 43113 or Heartland Hospice, 116 Morris Road, Suite B, Circleville, Ohio 43113.
Online condolences at olivercheekfuneralhome.com.
Betty D. Barnes