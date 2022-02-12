Betty Dean

Circleville - Betty Jean Dean, 91, of Circleville, Ohio, passed away on Jan. 14, 2022.
Betty was born in Chillicothe, Ohio on Aug. 3, 1930 to Lloyd and Margarite "Maggie" Davis.
Betty was the oldest of 10 children.
Betty was a homemaker and is survived by her son, Roger Brungs, of Columbus; grandson, Thomas Brungs; siblings, Jack Davis, Margie Kuhn, Larry Davis, Robert Davis, and Mike Davis; as well as great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Betty is preceded in death by her parents; and her siblings, Richard Davis, Phyllis Harrison, Kenneth Davis and Lloyd Davis Jr.
Betty wished to say goodbye to a special friend, Shirley Canterbury; and special niece, Teresa "Terri" Alexander.
Cremation services were conducted per Betty's wishes, with no public ceremonies.
Care entrusted to Defenbaugh-Wise-Schoedinger Funeral and Cremation Service, Circleville.
