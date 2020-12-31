Betty E. Jarrell, 86, of Circleville, passed away on Dec. 28, 2020.
She was born on June 5, 1934 in Pickaway County to Elmer and Mamie (Stevens) Payne.
Most of her working life was in the health care field. She loved the Lord and devoted her life to her family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sons, Rodney and Bruce Stump; granddaughter, Jennifer Stump; brothers, John “Billy”, Keith and Carry Payne; and by a stepson, Danny Jarrell.
Betty is survived by her husband, Merl Jarrell; children, Beverly (Ron) Cheadle, Carla (Jeffrey) Ayers, Robin (Fred) Beaver, Vickie (Carl) Moore; daughter-in-law, Joan Stump; 17 grandchildren; 37 great-grandchildren; 29 great-great-grandchildren; sister, Mary Graham; stepdaughters, Sandy and Debbie; numerous step-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and her beloved dog, Baby.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021 at 1 p.m. at the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville with burial to follow in Amanda Township Cemetery.
Friends may call at the funeral home on Monday from 11 a.m. until the time of service at 1.
COVID-19 restrictions will apply.
