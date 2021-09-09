Circleville - Betty Catherine Fausnaugh, 87, of Circleville, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021.
She was born on Nov. 19, 1933, the daughter of the late Charles R. and Edith (West) Ramey.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Donald E. Fausnaugh Sr.; son, James B. Fausnaugh; grandson, Craig A. Fausnaugh Jr.; brothers, George R. Ramey and James (Big Jim) Ramey.
Surviving to cherish her memory are her children, Donald E. Fausnaugh Jr., of Circleville, and Gloria "Corkie" (Pete) Runnels, of Washington Court House, Craig A. Fausnaugh, of Circleville, and Donna (Dan) Underhill, of Circleville.
Betty was also survived by lots and lots of grandchildren; great-grandchildren; great-great-grandchildren; great-great-great-grandchildren, too many to name.
She also leaves several, nephews and nieces and their families.
Betty had witness her own fifth generation.
Funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021 at the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville, with Pastor John Grabans officiating.
Burial will follow at Hitler-Ludwig Cemetery.
Friends may call from 12 noon Thursday until the time of service.
Family and Friends will gather at the home of Jason and Becky Crabtree after the burial.
Online condolences may be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Betty Fausnaugh