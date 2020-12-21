Betty Gifford, 85, of Circleville, passed away on Dec. 19, 2020.
She was born on Feb. 4, 1935 in Circleville to Charles Edgar and Mary (Dumm) McClure.
She had worked at Sheltering Arms Hospital in Athens, Berger Hospital and Orient State Institute as a registered nurse and retired from EI DuPont as a plant nurse.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Betty is survived by her husband of 64 years, Charles Dale Gifford; children, Brad D. and Craig N. (Patty) Gifford and Susan D. (Mark) Hummel; grandchildren, Bryan Burnett, Tony Graham, Daniel and Shane Gifford; several great-grandchildren; and by sister, Mary Ann (Darrell) Carter; and by brother, Bob (Joy Lou) McClure.
Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Hitler Ludwig Cemetery.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Community United Methodist Church Food Pantry.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.