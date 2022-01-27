Circleville - Betty Herron, 81, of Circleville, passed away on Jan. 22, 2022.
She was born on June 5, 1940 in Stoutsville to John and Carrie (Lape) Conrad.
Betty was a member of Calvary United Methodist Church and retired from Berger Hospital.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by several siblings.
Betty is survived by her husband, Thomas Herron; daughter, Elaine Evans; stepchildren, Timothy Herron (Tammy Cunningham), Tamara Davis (Andy Spurlock), Todd (Julie) Herron; grandchildren, Michelle McGrath, Stephanie Bryant, Michael Young, Sara Johnson, Thomas Herron, Trisha Bloomfield, Amanda Smith, Ashley Dearnaley, Liko Iron-Herron; 10 great-grandchildren; sister, Margie DeLong; and by several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022 at 12 p.m. with burial to follow in Maple Hill Cemetery.
Friends may call at the funeral home on Thursday from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 12 p.m.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Calvary United Methodist Church.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com. Betty Herron