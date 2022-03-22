Circleville - Betty Herron, 61, of Circleville, passed away on March 19, 2022.
She was born on Dec. 27, 1960 in Columbus to Arthur and Rosemary (Mumaw) Francis Sr.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Bill Francis.
Betty had worked at Walmart for 11 years.
Betty is survived by her children, Trisha (Justin) Bloomfield and Thomas (Tiara) Herron; grandchildren, Tanner, Tatum and Paxton Herron and Alexia Bloomfield; and by brother, Jim (Luann) Francis.
Bettys wishes were to have no services and she will be laid between her parents in Forest Cemetery.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
