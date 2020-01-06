Betty I. Burgoon lived in Logan, Ohio for several years.
Parents were James and Marie Nelson.
She was born in Rutland Ohio, Feb. 13, 1931.
Her children are Larry (Sharon) Clonch, Milford, Ohio, Millie (Tod) Conrad, Circleville, Ohio, and Gayle (Anthony) Howard, Fayetteville, Ohio.
There are five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Betty was married to Paul Clonch, Carl Brooks, and Clarence Burgoon, all deceased.
Betty worked at Knotty Pine Restaurant, Lake Hope Dining Lodge, and retired from Hocking Valley Community Hospital.
She volunteered for the Red Cross. She enjoyed working in her yard, sewing, baking, and taking care of her cats. She attended Rutland High School and Calvary Church.
Resting place will be at Fairview Cemetery Mausoleum, Rockbridge, Ohio.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville.
Friends may call at the funeral home on Wednesday from 4-7 p.m.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.