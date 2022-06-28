Ashville - Betty Irene (Williams) Cline, 90 of Ashville, Ohio passed away Saturday June 25, 2022 at home surrounded by family and friends. She was born December 24, 1931 in Commercial Point, OH to the late James and Helen (Coontz) Williams. She was a member of Ashville Zion United Methodist Church where she was a Sunday School teacher and Youth Fellowship Director. Betty had also been a board member of the Ashville Food Pantry.
Preceded in death by her husband, Ellis, married March 10, 1951; sister Wanda, brother George, grandchildren Katherine, Jamie, David and daughter-in-law Sandi.
Betty is survived by children: Michael, Steven (Jane), David (Connie), Joyce Yost, Janet Young; 14 grandchildren; 41 great grandchildren; 15 great-great grandchildren; siblings Walter, Dorothy, Mary Jane; numerous nieces, nephews and a host of friends.
Visitation 3-8 p.m. on Friday, July 1st at Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, 420 W. Main St. Ashville, OH 43103 and one hour prior 12-1 p.m. on Sat. July 2nd at Ashville Zion United Methodist Church, 42 Plum St. Ashville, OH 43103 with Pastor Ty Myers officiating. Burial in Reber Hill Cemetery will follow. The family requests no live flowers due to allergies. Donations may be made to Ashville Zion United Methodist Church or the Ashville Food Pantry. Online condolences at olivercheekfuneralhome.com Betty Irene Cline
To plant a tree in memory of Betty Cline as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Trending Recipe Videos
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.