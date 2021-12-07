New Holland - Betty Jane "Janey" Cottrill, 96, of New Holland, Ohio, died Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, at 8:40 p.m. at OhioHealth Berger Hospital in Circleville where she had been a patient since Nov. 29.
Janey was born Jan. 29, 1925, in Ross County, Ohio to Ralph and Rena Friece Adams.
She was a graduate of Frankfort High School and lived most of her life in Williamsport and New Holland.
She formerly had been an aide at the Brooks-Yates School in Circleville.
Janey enjoyed cooking and gardening and especially attending the school events of her grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, (Wallace) Joe Cottrill on Nov. 7, 1995; a daughter, Cheryl Cottrill; a son-in-law, Darrell Wisecup; a brother, Ralph Adams Jr.; and two sisters, Ruthie Templin and Geraldine Riley.
Janey is survived by four children, Glenna Wisecup, of Williamsport, Tina White and her husband, Michael, of Chillicothe, Vicki Williams and her husband, Brian, of Ashville, and Scott Cottrill and his fiancé, Nancy, of Mount Sterling; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at 1 p.m. at the Springlawn Cemetery in Williamsport with Rob Collins, chaplain for Adena Hospice, officiating.
Burial will be under the direction of the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in New Holland.
There will be no calling hours.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105.
Betty J. Cottrill