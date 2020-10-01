Betty Jane Whitaker, 86, of Circleville, died Sept. 28, 2020 at Brown Memorial.
She was born on Sept. 7, 1934 in Alma, Ohio.
She was the daughter of Jess and Bessie (Anderson) Bobo. She loved spending time with family, reading and fishing.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Harry F. Whitaker; son, Harry D. Whitaker; siblings, Evelyn Bobo, Jess “Jr.” Bobo and Madelyn Langley; sister-in-law, Okerata Bobo.
She is survived by daughter, Sandy Treadway; grandchildren, Melissia Groves (Don) and Alicia Treadway Bush (Jason); great-grandchildren, Kailey Groves, Delaney Groves and Jayden Brown; sister, Marilyn Lilly (Eddie); brother-in-law, Charles Langley; numerous nieces and nephews; special friends, Marleah Holton and Nancy Ball.
Funeral service will be held 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2, 2020 at the Wellman Funeral Home Circleville, with Chaplain Jim Ferrell officiating.
Friends may call from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday. COVID-19 restrictions apply.
