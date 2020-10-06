Betty Jane Moore Phebus, 85, of Circleville passed away on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020.
She was born on Sept. 19, 1935 in Pickerington to the late Walter and Wilma Moore.
She was preceeded in death by her husband Richard Phebus.
Betty is survived by her children by her children Walter (Cindy) Phebus of Texas, Andy (Karen) Phebus of Lancaster, Richard Jr. (Bonny) Phebus of Circleville and Tracy (Kit) Zealer of Circleville, grandchildren Adam, Zack (Elizabeth), Heath (Chloe), Bailey, Brooke,Landon, Levi, Mason, Madison, Maddox Zealer, Megan (Treaver) Karr, Andrew Jr., Richard III and Josh Phebus, great grandchildren Hayden, Hunter, Mika, Zane, Hazel, Turner, Isla and Oakland.
Betty was a member of St. Peters Lutheran Church of Lancaster and Reber Chapter #161 Easteran Stars. Betty retired from General Electric lamp plant in Circleville after 30 years. She loved cooking and the outdoors. She loved being with her family and seeing her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville with the Rev. Leslie Fox officiating. with burial to follow in Forest Cemetery.
Friends may call at the funeral home on Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. COVID-19 restrictions will be observed. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Judes, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105. Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com