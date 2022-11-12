Ashville - Betty L. Braskett, 93 of Ashville, OH passed away on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at Logan Elm Healthcare in Circleville, OH. Born on October 29, 1929 to the late Ralph and Florence (Dechert) Haughn at home in Scioto Township. Betty was a graduate of Scioto Township H.S., she had retired after 34 years as a cook at Scioto Downs in 1992. She was a longtime and active member of the Commercial Point United Methodist Church where she helped with many church dinners and church activities over the years. She loved her family and spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Many years ago she enjoyed bowling with friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband Glenn Sheldon Braskett; daughter Beverly Ann Braskett 2008; sister Elsie Dill; brothers Dwight, Glenn, James, Byron, George, and her twin brother John.
Survived by son Darrell (Terry) Braskett of Ashville; grandsons Joel (Katie) Braskett of Wilmington, NC and Kyle (Tiffany) Braskett of Ashville; great grandsons Brady and Miles; sisters Helen Toole, Donna Mae (Bill) Martin, and Janet (Denny) Hutchins; many nieces and nephews; special caregiver Carolyn Canter.
The family will receive friends on Saturday Nov. 12th from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. with the Funeral Service at Noon with Michael Cottle officiating. Interment will follow at Muhlenberg Twp. Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Betty's memory to: Pickaway Co. Senior Center, Meals on Wheels, 2105 Chickasaw Dr. Circleville, OH 43113. Online condolences at olivercheekfuneralhome.com Betty L. Braskett
