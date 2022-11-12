Ashville - Betty L. Braskett, 93 of Ashville, OH passed away on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at Logan Elm Healthcare in Circleville, OH. Born on October 29, 1929 to the late Ralph and Florence (Dechert) Haughn at home in Scioto Township. Betty was a graduate of Scioto Township H.S., she had retired after 34 years as a cook at Scioto Downs in 1992. She was a longtime and active member of the Commercial Point United Methodist Church where she helped with many church dinners and church activities over the years. She loved her family and spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Many years ago she enjoyed bowling with friends.

