Betty Lou Howell, 87, of Williamsport, died August 9, 2019 at Millcreek Nursing Home in Galion, Ohio. She was born August 26, 1931 in Jefferson County, Ohio, the daughter of Leon and Agnes (Workman) Phelps.
She is preceded in death by her parents and husband, James Howell.
She is survived by her children, Thadd (Billi Jo) Howell, LuAnn (Matt) Conrad and Melissa (Brian) Barnett and 12 grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held 10 a.m. Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville, with Pastor Dortha Ross officiating. Burial will be in Springlawn Cemetery.
Friends may call from 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Mount Sterling Church of Nazarene, 226 N. Market St., Mount Sterling, OH 43143.
