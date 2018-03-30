Betty Irene Lozier went home to be with the Lord after an extended illness on Friday, March 30, 2018, at the Blanton House in Grove City, OH. Betty was born on June 22, 1933, to the late James and Shirley (Johnson) Lanier in Gallipolis, Ohio. Preceded by her late husband Jack in Dec. 26, 2000. They enjoyed traveling together. Betty retired from Nationwide Insurance in Columbus, OH. She loved to play the piano, sing and go to church until her health declined. She attended Lockbourne Freewill Baptist Church. She enjoyed company, writing letters to family and chatting with them on the phone. Betty had the cutest lil’ laugh and sense of humor.
Betty has one surviving sister, Edith Browning, of Colorado Springs, CO, longtime companion JR Cantrell of Ashville; stepdaughter Ceda Minturn of Wheelersburg and several nieces and nephews. Besides her parents late husband Jack, by siblings James, George, Harold, Donald, Dorothy and stepson Kim Lozier.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of service at 1 p.m. on Monday, April 2, 2018, at Lockbourne Freewill Baptist Church, 3533 Rohr Rd., Groveport, OH 43125 , with Pastor Leon Stevens officiating, and interment following at Fernwood Cemetery in Lockbourne, OH. Online condolences at olivercheekfuneralhome.com.