Circleville - Betty M. Willoughby, 97, of Circleville passed away peacefully Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, at Ohio Health Berger Hospital, Circleville. She was born on April 3, 1925, in Circleville to the late Elmer and Ethel (Smith) Brown. Betty attended Ashville Harrison High School and enjoyed spending time with her family.
She was one of the founding charter members of the Rick Brown Memorial Ladies' Auxiliary VFW Post 7941 in South Bloomfield and served as secretary for the Ladies' Auxiliary for many years. She also worked at Scioto Downs for over 30 years as a grill cook for Hayes Concessions in the middle stand of the grand stand.
Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Carl "Sam" in 2002, a great-grandson Josh Hedges; brothers Charles and Jerry Brown; aunt Gladys Wilson and uncle Russell Smith; son-in-laws Ted Dollison and Ron Bensonhaver.
Survived by her children Ethel "Cookie" Dollison of Williamsport, Jim (Mary) Willoughby of Lancaster, Ralph Willoughby of Circleville, and Rebecca Bensonhaver of Circleville; grandchildren Susie Owens (Tony Worthington), Carla (Junior) Moore, Vanessa Lamb, Jason Miranda, Frankie Miranda, Timothy (Katie) Willoughby, Angie (Christopher) Noble, Ryan (Ashley) Bensonhaver, Adam (Brittany) Bensonhaver; several great grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews; sister-in-law Wyoma Brown, and special family friends Eric Truax and Nancy Jervis.
The family will receive friends on Thurs. Nov. 3, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. with a V.F.W. auxiliary service to follow at the Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, 420 W. Main St. Ashville, Ohio. A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022 with Pastor Ty Myers officiating with words of comfort from Rev. Kenny Smith at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Floral Hills Memory Gardens, Circleville. The family requests in lieu of flowers contributions can be made to the VFW Scholarship Fund C/O Rick Brown Memorial Post 7941, 3301 Northup Ave., So. Bloomfield, 43103. Online condolences to olivercheekfuneralhome.com Betty M. Willoughby
Trending Recipe Videos
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.