Betty M. Willoughby

Circleville - Betty M. Willoughby, 97, of Circleville passed away peacefully Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, at Ohio Health Berger Hospital, Circleville. She was born on April 3, 1925, in Circleville to the late Elmer and Ethel (Smith) Brown. Betty attended Ashville Harrison High School and enjoyed spending time with her family.

