Circleville - Betty Ann Mitchell, 90, of Circleville, passed away on Aug. 5, 2021.
She was born on May 29, 1931 in Havestral, New York.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bert Mitchell.
Betty is survived by her adopted family, Sally (Fred) Wooten, Bobbi Jo Wooten Moore, Kimberly Wooten Aber; and her church family at Emmanuel United Methodist Church.
Memorial services will be held on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021 at Emmanuel United Methodist Church at 7 p.m.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Heartland Hospice, 116 Morris Road, Circleville, Ohio 43113.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com. Betty Mitchell
To plant a tree in memory of Betty Mitchell as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.