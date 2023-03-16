Laurelville - Betty Ruth (Gleaton) Platz left this world on March 13, 2023 to reunite with her late husband Gerald Platz. Betty and Jerry enjoyed 65 years of marriage before his passing on November 8, 2022. Betty retired from the Farm Service Agency in 2003 after 13 years of service. When she wasn't loving on her 7 children and husband, she enjoyed many needlecrafts -- quilting, knitting, and cross-stitch with a "book on tape" playing in the background. She was born in Dover, Ohio to Robert and Lucille (Tyree) Evans. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Amy Karr, granddaughter, Chelsea Karr, son-in law, Bill Stephenson, and brother Bill Gleaton. Betty is survived by her sister Joanna (Bruce) Ginn, children, Susan Stephenson, David (Mickey Jee) Platz, Donna Collier, Mary Brokaw, Bobby (Helen) Platz, and Kris Hamner, grandchildren, Jennifer (Leo) Poupart, Scott Hart, Beth (Justin) Smith, Rachael (BJ) Brown, Ryan (Samantha) Brokaw, Angie (Jeff) Hines, Treaver (Megan) Karr, Shelby (Will) Minshall, Mandy Platz-Martin, Jonah Platz, Jerica Platz, Brianna Hamner, Dimitri Hutchison, Cyranda Hutchison, 23 great grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren. Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, March 18th 2023 at St. Joseph Catholic Church with burial to follow in St. Joseph Cemetery. Friends may call at the Wellman Funeral Home in Laurelville on March 17th 2023 from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM. Betty's family would like to express sincere thanks to her nurse, Melody Strickland, for her compassionate care for their mother. Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com. Betty Platz
