Betty Quincel, 87, of Ashville, passed away on Dec. 20, 2020.
She was born on Nov. 21, 1933 in Circleville to Herbert and Anna (McClain) Haddox.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Quincel; two infant sons and several brothers and sisters.
Betty is survived by children Theresa Fischer, Sheryl Lowe, Darleen (Mike) Berger, Darrell (Katie) Quincel, Betty Skaggs and Gavin Quincel; 20 grandchildren; 38 great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; sister, Carolyn (Buddy) Warner; and brothers, Paul (Pat) Haddox and Robert (Oma) Haddox.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Wellman Funeral Home with Chaplain Jim Ferrell officiating with burial to follow in Forest Cemetery.
Friends may call at the funeral home on Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at 11.
COVID 19 restrictions will be observed.
