Circleville - Betty L. Stein, 98, of Circleville, Ohio passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 18, 2023.
She was born in Greenville, Ohio on March 24, 1924, to Edward and Freda (Strobel) Mergler, who preceded her in death.
She was married to The Reverend Alvin T. Stein for 64 years, until his death in 2014.
Betty is survived by her daughters, Susan (Jim) Dowdy of Gahanna, and Julie (Tom) Strawser of Circleville; three grandsons, Adam (Emily) Dowdy, Jay (Mindy) Strawser, and Edward (Kala) Strawser; and three great-grandchildren, Bo Strawser, Ruby Strawser, and Raelynn Strawser.
After graduation from Greenville High School, Betty attended Capital University; graduating in 1947 with a Bachelor of Arts in Education degree. She taught kindergarten in Greenville, Ohio; Fostoria, Ohio; Marxville, Wisconsin; and Upper Sandusky, Ohio. She established a private kindergarten until the Upper Sandusky Exempted Village Schools asked her to write the curriculum and pilot the first kindergarten program in the public schools. She also served as a reading recovery teacher.
Betty was a force in a quiet way. She was a devoted pastor's wife, mother and grandmother. She will be remembered fondly by her daughters for nurturing the love of music in their home. She treasured her time reading stories to and playing games with her grandsons. Her sweet disposition, playful spirit, and zest for life instilled the wonder and joy of learning in her family as well as in countless students throughout her teaching career.
A graveside service will take place at St. John Lutheran Church in Greenville, Ohio on Friday, March 24, 2023 at 2:00 pm. Condolences and tributes may be sent to Wellman Funeral Home, 1455 North Court Street, Circleville, Ohio 43113, or to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com. Memorial gifts may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church, 120 North Eighth St., Upper Sandusky, Ohio 43351. Betty Stein
