Betty Waidelich

Circleville - Betty D. (Greenlee) Waidelich, 85, Circleville, passed away on Jan. 3, 2022 at The Wyngate following a brief illness.
Betty was born on Sept. 12, 1936 in Circleville to Finley and Nellie (Stonerock) Greenlee.
She was a 1954 graduate of Pickaway Township High School. As a teenager, Betty began working for the Miller Family at Goldcliff Park, where she met Charles Waidelich at the roller skating rink.
Betty and Charlie were married on Sept. 18, 1960, at St. Paul UM Church, near Stoutsville.
Betty was a member of Heidelberg Church in Stoutsville. Betty had a career in food service, working at Goldcliff Park, restaurants in Circleville and Betty Brown Bakery in Columbus.
In 1972, Betty began a 25-year tenure with the Logan Elm School District, serving as a cook at Logan Elm High School and Washington Elementary. While at Washington, Betty enjoyed being honorary grandmother to many students, especially children of staff members and her granddaughters' classmates.
Betty enjoyed preparing family meals and making all types of baked goods, visiting Ohio's Amish country, traveling with friends, participating in activities and tours with the Pickaway Senior Center, and assisting with the Heidelberg noodle dinner.
Betty enjoyed attending her sons' and grandchildren's school events and preparing team meals and after school snacks for her granddaughters and their friends, with shredded chicken sandwiches, cherry pie, cheesecake, and cinnamon rolls being favorite requests.
Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Waidelich, on April 10, 2021; her parents; brothers, Wilber, Wayne, Clifford, and Jerry Greenlee; sister, Cora Ruth Spaeth; and half-brothers, Denver and Robert Greenlee.
Betty is survived by sons, William (Holly) Waidelich, of Columbus, and Matthew (Marsha) Waidelich, of Circleville.
Also survived by beloved granddaughters, Joslyn (Corey) Stephens and Janie (Byron Tocheri) Waidelich; grandchildren, Elizabeth (Tom) Casasanta, Katherine (Brandon) Brush, Caroline (Jacob) Brush, Abigail (Charlie) Lopez, and Christopher Waidelich; great-grandchildren, Elaina and Kameryn Stephens who adored their "Grandma Betty," Jayce and Benjamin Casasanta, and William, Joanna, Lydia and Andrew Brush.
Also surviving are her sister, Helen Diltz; many nieces and nephews; and longtime friends, David and Bonnie Betz.
Friends may call from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022 at Defenbaugh-Wise Schoedinger Funeral Home, with funeral service to be held at 12 p.m.
Burial will follow at Maple Hill Cemetery, Stoutsville.
Memorial contributions may be made to Heidelberg Church, Stoutsville, Ohio or the LEave Your LEgacy Fund c/o Logan Elm Local School District.
Betty Waidelich