Beulah K. Temple

 By EMILY MOORE Perry Tribune Sports Editor

Beulah K. Temple, age 88, passed away Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020.

She was born Jan. 9, 1931 to the late Glenn and Lucy (Grabill) Fausnaugh.

She graduated from Jackson Township High School in 1948. After graduation, she briefly worked at Nationwide before becoming the treasurer at The Savings Bank. She retired after 38.5 years of service. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

Along with her parents, Beulah was preceded in death by her brother, Robert Fausnaugh.

She is survived by her loving husband, Robert “Bob” Temple; son, Kenneth (Martha) Temple; grandchildren, Sarah Temple, Kathleen (Doug) Temple-Miller, Robert Steven (Brittany) Temple; great-grandchildren, Grace Miller, Weston Temple and Brantley Temple; brother, James Allen Fausnaugh; sister, Joann (Richard) Bachman; sisters-in-law, Mary Temple and Marilyn Fausnaugh.

A special thank you to Heartland Hospice and Pickaway Manor for their compassionate care.

There will be a gathering of food and fellowship from 11:30-12:45 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, immediately followed by the funeral service at 12:45 p.m. Rev. Gil Santiago and Rev. Dean Queen will be officiating.

Burial will be at Pleasant Cemetery in Mt. Sterling.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice and Trinity Lutheran Church-Bereavement Committee.

Arrangements entrusted to Defenbaugh-Wise-Schoedinger.

Please leave fond memories of Beulah at www.schoedinger.com.

To send flowers to the family of Beulah Temple, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information

Jan 9
Visitation
Thursday, January 9, 2020
11:30AM-12:45PM
Trinity Lutheran Church
135 E. Mound Street
Circleville, OH 43113
Jan 9
Funeral Service
Thursday, January 9, 2020
12:45PM
Trinity Lutheran Church
135 E. Mound Street
Circleville, OH 43113
