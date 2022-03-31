Xenia - Beverly June Alkire, 91, of Xenia, formerly of Washington Court House, Ohio, died Monday, March 28, 2022, at 10:25 a.m. at Shawnee Estates Senior Living in Xenia, where she had been a resident the past four and a half years.
She was born June 22, 1930, in Wilmington, Ohio, to Jesse Hammond and Velma Smithson Carey. She was a 1948 graduate of Wilmington High School and moved to Washington Court House in 1961, from Circleville.
Beverly was a retired bookkeeper and secretary and had worked alongside her husband, Jack, as co-owners of Builders' Wholesale Supply, but her greatest joy in life was her family.
She was a member of the Wilmington Friends Meeting.
On Aug. 1, 1959, she married Jack Fulton Alkire. He preceded her in death on Sept. 12, 2018.
She was also preceded by her parents; four brothers, Robert, Noel, John and Dean Carey; and five sisters, Helen Hadley, Alice Whiteneck, Orba Bullen, Eleanor Elliott and Phyllis Spitler.
Beverly is survived by four children and their spouses, Dr. Nancy Lynn Alkire and her husband, Scott Seaman, of Columbus, Susan Carrie Zaffiro and her husband, Paul, of Liberty Township, Ohio, David Jack Alkire and his wife, Keya, of Mount Sterling, and Jennifer Ann Schiff and her husband, Brian, of Wake Forest, North Carolina; six grandchildren, Sarah Zaffiro (Kyle Karnes), Rachael (Drew Stevens) and Carissa Zaffiro, Cole and Carter Schiff, and Dean Alkire; a sister-in-law, Sarah Jane Alkire, of Xenia; and many nieces and nephews.
The funeral will be held Friday, April 1, 2022, at 1 p.m. at the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in Washington Court House with Julie Rudd, pastor at the Wilmington Friends Meeting, officiating.
Burial will follow in the Madison Mills Cemetery.
Friends may call at the funeral home Friday from 11 a.m. until the time of the service.
Memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Avenue, Dayton, Ohio 45420.
Beverly Alkire