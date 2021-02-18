Circleville - Beverly Cavinee, 70, of Circleville, passed away on Feb. 10, 2021.
She was born on March 8, 1950 in Columbus to Tommy and Nelevene (Henry) Stevens.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Tommy Stevens.
Bev, or as many close to her knew her as Mimi, was loved by many. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She always had a smile on her face and was the life of the party. There was never a dull moment with her around. We know she's dancing on the beach in her favorite place and home of Hawaii, reunited with her best friend, Linda, and many other loved ones.
She will be deeply missed by all that had the pleasure of knowing her but never forgotten. This isn't goodbye, but "see you later."
Bev is survived by her husband, Terry Cavinee, of 52 years; children, Michelle McClelland and Nicole (Travis) Thomas; grandchildren, Maryse (Richie) Rader, Colin (Peyton) Thomas, Abigail McClelland, Noah Brady; great-grandchildren, Madden and Kohen Rader, Rylynn Jeffries, Hayden and Stella Wallace; brother, Terrance Stevens; and special aunt; and numerous cousins.
Family will receive friends from 2-4 Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021 at Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville.
A memorial service will be at 4 p.m.
Memorial contributions are suggested to OSU Heart and Vascular or the Kidney Foundation.
COVID-19 restrictions will apply.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com. Beverly Cavinee