Circleville - Beverly Ann Hoffman, 84, of Circleville, passed away on Feb. 22, 2021.
She was born on Nov. 23, 1936 in Pickaway County to Clyde and Mary (Reynolds) Turner.
She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Dorcas Circle and served on the bereavement committee.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and husband, James Hoffman.
Beverly is survived by children, Tina (Paul) Lind, Rose Marie Greenlee; grandchildren, Leanne and Derek Greenlee; and by sister-in-law, Ann Miller.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, March 1, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville with burial in Springbank Cemetery.
Friends may call at the funeral home on Sunday from 1-3 p.m.
COVID-19 restrictions will be observed.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com. Beverly Hoffman