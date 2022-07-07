Circleville - Bill Ankrom, 94, died peacefully surrounded by family on July 1, 2022. Bill was born in Muhlenberg Township, Pickaway County on January 5, 1928, in the same house as his dad, to Roy & Marie Neff Ankrom. Bill was raised in Darbyville, graduating from Monroe Township in 1946. On February 18, 1949, Bill married Norma June Coffland Ankrom, who preceded him in death in February, 2017. He is survived by son Ty (Dacia) Ankrom and daughter Teresa Emerine. Grand children Ryan (Kristin) Ankrom, Sara (Kevin Fricke) Ankrom, Colin Ankrom, Michelle (Travis) Stone, Micah (Lacie) Emerine, great grandchildren Jacob & Allison Ankrom, Kole & Kade Fricke, Breece & Wrigley Stone, and greatgrand dog Emma, niece Darlene Summerrell, and several other nieces and nephews all near and dear to him. Preceded in death by siblings Ernest "Snap" (Jean) Ankrom, Vivian "Sitter" (Don) Rasor, Norma Jean "Nean" Fleming, Evelyn Maxine (Charlie) Allison, Phyllis (Ray) Hulse, and son-in-law, Milt Emerine. Sports have played an important part in Bill's life. While in school, basketball was his favorite. Often this meant riding his bike the five miles to & from school to attend practices and games. In adulthood, he played on traveling basketball teams. Summers found him playing fastpitch softball for various teams. As a member of The Top Hat team, with families in the stands, he competed at the state championship level. This group of men remained close friends throughout life. Later in life, Bill could be found coaching church league softball and basketball teams. He was an avid Circleville Tiger, Cincinnati Reds, and Ohio State Buckeye (especially basketball) fan. The youth in the area have always been important to Bill. In the 1950's, he coached the Circleville DeMolay basketball teams, who made it to the State Championships. Many Friday & Saturday nights, Bill & his brother Snap could be found refereeing high school basketball games. For several years, he coached little league baseball teams. He felt positive attributes in the area youth could be built by being a part of a team. Although winning was important, character building, team work, and improving one's self image was also stressed as part of the summer program on Bill's team. Bill was instrumental in getting lights installed at the ball diamonds at Ted Lewis Park and improving the playing fields citywide. He was quite proud to be awarded the Circleville Youth Baseball Association's Benefactor Award. Bill was also involved in PTA, a band chaperone, boy scouts, and any other activity where his children, grand children, or great grand children were involved. Bill retired from General Telephone Company and the Pickaway County Engineer's Department. Bill was never at a loss for stories! From his days at GTE, he could tell stories of putting in phones for families for the first time and which poles he had dug the holes and set the poles by hand. It was not uncommon for him to go out into the storm, dead of night, or holiday to repair a phone in case a family had an emergency. For eight years, Bill served as a member of the Pickaway County Sheriff's Auxiliary under Charles Radcliff. Bill was a people person. He often could be found visiting shut-ins, chatting with friends on the phone, or visiting with people while sitting on the front porch. He never met a stranger, because if he talked to someone long enough, he would find common ground. To communicate with his friends that were deaf, Bill learned sign language. Bill remained in contact with his GTE "family". After retiring, Bill and June enjoyed traveling. Invariably, Bill would find someone with connections to Pickaway County! Bill had a strong faith and never ate a meal with out saying a blessing. He was a member of Calvary United Methodist Church, Masonic Temple, Pickaway County Senior Center, and various other organizations. A visitation time will be held on Friday, July 8, 2022 from 4-6 pm at Defenbaugh-Wise-Schoedinger Funeral Home 151 E. Main St where Bill's funeral service will be held at 10 AM Saturday, July 9, 2022 with Chaplain Jim Ferrell officiating. Interment will be at Forest Cemetery. Bill and June felt that education was important and a priority in life. To honor them, a scholarship fund is being established. Contributions in their memory may be made to the Bill & June Ankrom Scholarship Fund PO Box 1255 c/o Caleb Nickell Circleville, Ohio or a charity of your choice. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to sign Bill's online guest book Bill Ankrom
