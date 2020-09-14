Billy Caudill, 89, of Circleville, passed away on Sept. 12, 2020.
He was born on June 23, 1931 in Wheelersburg to John and Lucy (Collins) Caudill.
Billy was a lifelong farmer and a member of the National Farmers Organization and a honorary member of Westfall FFA.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Clara “Polly” (Mettler) Caudill; daughter, Carol Ann Serio; and sisters, Mable Sompres and Helen Rase.
Billy is survived by his children, Rebecca Lynn Johnson, William Roger (Bonnie) Caudill, John David Caudill, Debra Kay Caudill; grandchildren, Cheryl Marlene (Louie) Andrews, Gary Kindel (Nancy) Johnson, Pauline Ann (Chris) Johnson; great-grandchildren, Lane Kindel, Savannah Ann and Garrett Johnson, Cierra Lynn and Paxton James Andrews; sister, Ruth (Frank) Barbella; and son-in-law, John David (Charlotte) Serio.
Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020 at Floral Hills Cemetery.
Friends may call at the Wellman Funeral Home on Tuesday from 3-7 p.m.
COVID-19 restrictions will be observed.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.